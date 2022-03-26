Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $780,014.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00.

ZM opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

