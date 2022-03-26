Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.34

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.34 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 8,000 shares.
The company has a market cap of £14.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.
Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)
