Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.78.

NYSE ZTS opened at $189.43 on Friday. Zoetis has a one year low of $152.63 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

