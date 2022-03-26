Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $0.94

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002115 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $116,871.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,457.85 or 0.99957825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00064672 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00136966 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00270902 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004944 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00031152 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,122,711 coins and its circulating supply is 11,093,211 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.