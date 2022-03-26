Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $320.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $2,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.