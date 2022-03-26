Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $179.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab’s weak show in the Global Healthcare and Life Sciences arm in fourth-quarter 2021 is worrying. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The fact that it is yet to provide any outlook raises our apprehension. Ecolab’s operation in a stiff competitive space is worrying. Data security threat and cost fluctuations are also concerning. Macroeconomic uncertainties and compliance risks prevail. A weak solvency position is another woe. Over the past six months, Ecolab has underperformed its industry. Yet, Ecolab saw robust year-over-year upticks in both the top and bottom lines, and solid performances across the majority of its arms. Strong volume and pricing momentum is also encouraging. The broadening of Ecolab’s digital capabilities are promising. Strong product portfolio and its cost efficiency program raise optimism.”

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.53. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.