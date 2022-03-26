Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet, increase in cash collections and improved aircraft sales activity are driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In February, the company’s board approved a share-buyback program worth $150 million. Strong freight and cargo markets, as well as improving ai-travel demand are supporting lease demand for the company’s aircraft. On the flip side, delivery delays from Airbus and Boeing continue to plague the company. Escalating expenses (up 13% in 2021) due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are an added headwind for the company. Air Lease’s declining cash and cash equivalents is also concerning.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AL. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Air Lease stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 109.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 131,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Air Lease by 18.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,001,000 after buying an additional 196,888 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

