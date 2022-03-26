Zacks Investment Research Lowers Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

MYOV opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,500,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

