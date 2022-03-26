Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Sell

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get Snap One alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.