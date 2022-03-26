Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Joint posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 193.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 206.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.66. 140,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $499.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.