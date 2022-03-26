Zacks: Brokerages Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $928.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will report sales of $928.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $918.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $940.89 million. RH posted sales of $812.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RH.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $677.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock traded down $9.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.96. The stock had a trading volume of 518,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,650. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

