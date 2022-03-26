Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $3.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $3.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $16.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.08 to $16.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $23.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.70. The company had a trading volume of 332,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

