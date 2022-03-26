Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.73. IDEX posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 648.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.17. The company had a trading volume of 522,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,374. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

