Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMLP. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

HMLP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $207.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

