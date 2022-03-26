Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

REGN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $680.03. 366,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $697.01.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

