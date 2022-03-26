Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 million to $17.70 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2,240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 477,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,764,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 121,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 603,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,336. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $225.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

