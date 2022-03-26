Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.36. First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

