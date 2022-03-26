Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) will post sales of $13.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $5.93 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $3.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $65.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $98.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.93 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 214.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ALPN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

