Zacks: Analysts Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Brokerages expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) will announce sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the highest is $3.54 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $214,942,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $18,847,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $506.35. 202,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.52 and its 200-day moving average is $472.32. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Earnings History and Estimates for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

