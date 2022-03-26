Zacks: Analysts Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toast.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.44. 1,886,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,916. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39.

In other Toast news, Director Paul D. Bell bought 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,762 shares of company stock worth $14,529,663.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,717,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

