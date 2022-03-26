Zacks: Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to report $3.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $3.16. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

NYSE PNC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.47. 1,607,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

