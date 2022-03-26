Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.37. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,117,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,562 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.