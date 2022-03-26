Zacks: Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.16). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after buying an additional 251,427 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after buying an additional 207,748 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 168,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 197,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,786. The company has a market capitalization of $371.05 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

