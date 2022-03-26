Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) to post sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.54 billion and the highest is $15.03 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $61.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.62 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.72 billion to $65.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.08. 1,560,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $185.21 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,396,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

