Zacks: Analysts Expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will report $313.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.90 million. Custom Truck One Source reported sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after buying an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth $19,694,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,198,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 812,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 439,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,286. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

