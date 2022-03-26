Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CENT. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.83. 19,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

