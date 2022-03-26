Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 603,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

