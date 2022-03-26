Zacks: Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $746.23 Million

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to report sales of $746.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.25 million to $791.50 million. CAE posted sales of $706.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 177,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after buying an additional 4,608,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CAE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CAE by 4.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,530,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in CAE by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,798,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.