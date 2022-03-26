Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:THRX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.47. 24,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,198. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 11,521 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $114,864.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 149,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,130. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,311,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,657,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,022,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,761,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

