Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) to announce $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

NYSE HSY traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.37. The company had a trading volume of 793,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a 1-year low of $156.18 and a 1-year high of $216.36. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.62 and a 200-day moving average of $189.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,013,762 shares of company stock worth $206,106,199 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

