Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.79. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,850%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

HLT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average is $143.97.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $364,271,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.