Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to post sales of $322.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.27 million and the highest is $326.00 million. Envestnet posted sales of $275.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,075,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.68 and a beta of 1.22.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.