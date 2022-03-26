Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $204,420.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.77 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Yelp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

