XOS (XOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect XOS to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ XOS opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. XOS has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of XOS during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

About XOS

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

