Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 184.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,220,449.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xometry by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Xometry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

