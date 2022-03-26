Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern. Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to earnings miss in two of the last four quarters.”

Separately, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:XRX opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xerox has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

