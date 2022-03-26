Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of WYN opened at GBX 624 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.74 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 557 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 542.85. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 420 ($5.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 639 ($8.41).

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.