WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

