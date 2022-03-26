WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (Get Rating)
