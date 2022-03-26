Wownero Market Capitalization Achieves $8.52 Million (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $12,046.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00046901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

