Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 920 Average Price Target from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($12.11).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.90) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.70) to GBX 920 ($12.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 682 ($8.98) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 979 ($12.89). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 749.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 813.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.