Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Atlantic Securities cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after purchasing an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 309,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,409,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.