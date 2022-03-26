WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of DGRE stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $30.91.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.