Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 170,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

