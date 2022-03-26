William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.33.

NTAP opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.07. NetApp has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

