William Blair Comments on Poshmark, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Poshmark in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POSH. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

