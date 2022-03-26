WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. WhiteHorse Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.
WHF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. 92,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $346.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 97.93%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.
