WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.63. WeWork shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 41,676 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

