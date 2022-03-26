Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 3,691,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Western Union by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Western Union by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.