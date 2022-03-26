Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Up to $42.14

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.14, but opened at $43.88. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 643 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 88,225 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

