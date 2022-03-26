Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 906,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

